News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting
World News
04-11-2025 | 11:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting
Sudan's defense minister said on Tuesday that the army would continue fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after a defense and security council discussed a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire.
"We thank the Trump administration for its efforts and proposals to achieve peace," Hassan Kabroun said in a speech broadcast on state television, adding: "Preparations for the Sudanese people's battle are ongoing."
AFP
World News
Sudan
Defense
Minister
Army
Fighting
Next
Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source
Russia makes steady gains in Ukraine in October: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
0
World News
03:24
Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source
World News
03:24
Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
2025-09-10
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
0
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
World News
09:23
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
World News
09:23
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
0
World News
09:19
World on catastrophic 2.5C warming pathway this century
World News
09:19
World on catastrophic 2.5C warming pathway this century
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
3
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
6
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
7
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
8
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More