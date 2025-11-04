Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting

04-11-2025 | 11:55
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting
Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting

Sudan's defense minister said on Tuesday that the army would continue fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after a defense and security council discussed a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire.

"We thank the Trump administration for its efforts and proposals to achieve peace," Hassan Kabroun said in a speech broadcast on state television, adding: "Preparations for the Sudanese people's battle are ongoing."


AFP
 

World News

Sudan

Defense

Minister

Army

Fighting

