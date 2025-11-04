Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

News Bulletin Reports
04-11-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Mariella Succar 

The waste-sorting facility in Karantina district, which was destroyed in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, has been fully rehabilitated with international funding — but remains idle due to a dispute between government authorities.

The $6 million project was financed by the Lebanon Financing Facility, a World Bank–managed trust fund, and carried out by the U.N. Development Program in coordination with Lebanon’s Environment Ministry and the Municipality of Beirut.

Environment Minister Tamara el-Zein recently raised the issue in Cabinet after the Beirut Municipality refused to take over the facility, citing a lack of funds to operate it. 

The Cabinet later approved the municipality’s formal takeover and instructed it to begin operations until the necessary funding is secured.

Despite the decision, Beirut Mayor Ibrahim Zeidan has continued to reject the handover, leaving the newly rebuilt plant unused.

The standoff highlights Lebanon’s chronic governance and waste management challenges. Even as international donors continue to invest in critical infrastructure, local authorities struggle to maintain basic public services — further eroding confidence among investors and aid partners.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Beirut

Waste-Sorting Facility

Beirut Port

Explosion

LBCI Next
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-17

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Ramco halts waste collection in Beirut, Metn, and Keserwan pending reopening of Jdeideh landfill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

PM Salam convenes Beirut officials to tackle waste crisis, announces new measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:53

White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:20

Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More