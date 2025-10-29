News
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President
Middle East News
29-10-2025 | 10:51
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President
Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa said Syria had managed to secure $28 billion worth of investments in the past 10 months following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government last year.
The president cited the figure while speaking in Riyadh at the The Future Investment Initiative conference, where he was touted as a special guest during the ninth-edition of the forum.
Middle East News
