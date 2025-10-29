Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President

Middle East News
29-10-2025 | 10:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad&#39;s fall: President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa said Syria had managed to secure $28 billion worth of investments in the past 10 months following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government last year.

The president cited the figure while speaking in Riyadh at the The Future Investment Initiative conference, where he was touted as a special guest during the ninth-edition of the forum.

AFP

Middle East News

attracted

billion

investment

since

Assad's

fall:

President

LBCI Next
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-15

Syria president to ask Moscow to hand over Assad during visit: Official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-26

Syria's Sharaa to attend Riyadh investment conference this week: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-06

Syria selects members of the first post-Assad parliament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Saudi's Diriyah gigaproject eyes role rebuilding Syria's historic sites

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More