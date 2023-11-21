News
EU gives green light to continue providing development aid to Palestinians
World News
2023-11-21 | 10:32
EU gives green light to continue providing development aid to Palestinians
The European Union gave the green light on Tuesday to continue development aid to the Palestinians after a review found no funds reaching the Hamas movement.
However, the EU emphasized that stricter controls would be imposed in the future.
The Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis stated, "The review found no indications of EU money having directly or indirectly benefitted the terrorist organization Hamas."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
EU
Development
Aid
Palestinians
Hamas
Funds
