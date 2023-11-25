News
Kim Jong Un views spy satellite images of the US Pearl Harbor military base
World News
2023-11-25 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kim Jong Un views spy satellite images of the US Pearl Harbor military base
North Korea's state-run news agency reported on Saturday that the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has reviewed images taken by the recently launched North Korean spy satellite.
The images reportedly include "areas that constitute key targets," such as the US military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and various locations in South Korea.
Pyongyang successfully placed a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit earlier this week, but it is too early to confirm whether the satellite is operational, according to reports from Seoul.
Experts suggest that deploying a reconnaissance satellite into orbit would enhance Pyongyang's intelligence-gathering capabilities over South Korea, providing crucial data in any potential military conflict.
On Tuesday, shortly after the launch, North Korea announced that Kim had examined images of major US military bases in Guam captured by the "Maloryong-1" satellite.
On Saturday, North Korea stated that Kim reviewed satellite images as it passed over Hawaii at around 5 AM, including an image "of the naval base in Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu."
AFP
World News
Kim Jong Un
Spy
Satellite
Images
US
Pearl Harbor
Military
Base
