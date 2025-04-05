Trump's baseline tariff plays to Turkey's advantage: Vice President

Middle East News
05-04-2025 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s baseline tariff plays to Turkey&#39;s advantage: Vice President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump's baseline tariff plays to Turkey's advantage: Vice President

The relatively low 10% baseline tariff that the United States has applied to Turkey could favor Turkish exporters, Turkey's vice president told broadcaster CNN Turk on Saturday.

Along with the baseline tariff that took effect on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced higher levies on goods from 57 larger partners including China, European Union, Vietnam and Japan that are due to start next week.

The decision not to impose such levies on Turkey "seems to be to our advantage as of now, for access to the American market", Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz told CNN Turk.

"There were already tariffs on iron, steel and aluminum (exports from Turkey to the U.S.). When (the U.S.) imposed similar tariffs on the others, there was an equalization there, it was in our favor," he added.

Yilmaz said that as an importer, Turkey would also benefit from a drop in international commodity prices, including oil, following Trump's announcement.

Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday that the Turkish government wanted to negotiate with the U.S. to lift the 10% in new tariffs.

He called them the "best of the worst," given higher tariffs on many other countries.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Trump

Tariffs

US

Turkey

Advantage

LBCI Next
Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

LBCI
World News
2025-03-27

China rebuffs Trump's offer of tariff concessions if Beijing agrees TikTok deal

LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump's tariff threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:45

Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-04

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More