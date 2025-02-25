In his speech on the ministerial statement at the parliamentary session, MP Michel Daher emphasized the importance of improving Lebanon's economic situation as a prerequisite for resolving the financial crisis.



He stated that without addressing the economic challenges, there would be no way to overcome the financial issues the country is facing.



Daher also expressed his full confidence in the government, saying, "I have complete confidence in you, and I extend my hand in support."



He acknowledged the difficulties of working with Parliament, adding, "May God help you with the challenges posed by the Lebanese Parliament."