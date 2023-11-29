Russia says it has taken control of a town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

World News
2023-11-29 | 08:21
High views
Russia says it has taken control of a town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
Russia says it has taken control of a town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Russia said on Wednesday its armed forces had taken control of Khromove, a small village on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in the daily press statement that “forces supported by aviation and artillery improved their positions along the front line and liberated the village of Artemovskoye,” using the Russian name for the town of Khromove.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Bakhmut

Ukraine

Khromove

