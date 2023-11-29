France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians

France has condemned the acts of violence committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, urging Israel to "put an end to it" and hold the perpetrators accountable.



The spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, stated on Wednesday, "We reiterate our firm condemnation of this violence and our concern about its increasing occurrence."



She added, "We call on Israel to put an end to this violence and to prosecute the perpetrators of these violations," calling on the international community to play a "role" in this regard.



Emphasizing that these violations "profoundly destabilize the region and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution," Legendre clarified that France does not rule out "any option," indicating the possibility of imposing sanctions on individuals or groups of settlers.



Other countries, including the United States, have previously called on Israel to take action to end such acts of violence.



In the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, there are 490,000 settlers living among three million Palestinians. The United Nations considers these settlements illegal under international law.





AFP