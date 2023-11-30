News
Yoga
Macron calls French-Israeli hostage release 'great joy'
2023-11-30 | 12:42
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Thursday the release of the French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem, who was held by Hamas in Gaza, affirming that his country is making efforts to release all remaining hostages in the region.
Macron wrote on X, saying that the release of Schem (21 years old) was "a great joy that I share with her family and all the French people."
The Israeli army earlier confirmed receiving two hostages released from Gaza through the International Committee of the Red Cross, while the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the hostages were Mia Schem and the Israeli Amit Soussana (40 years old).
AFP
