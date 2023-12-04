New UK Foreign Secretary to visit Washington

2023-12-04 | 03:02
LBCI
New UK Foreign Secretary to visit Washington
New UK Foreign Secretary to visit Washington

Newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron plans to visit Washington starting Wednesday, according to his office.

Cameron, the former Prime Minister who served between 2010 and 2016, was appointed as the UK Foreign Secretary on November 13th after a cabinet reshuffle by the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. 

