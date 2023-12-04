Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack

The Ukrainian air defenses announced the downing of one missile and 18 drones out of 23 launched by Russia on Sunday night.



The Ukrainian Air Force stated in its morning statement the "downing of 18 attack drones and a Kh-59 missile," while the army clarified that the areas targeted were Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south and the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv in the west.



AFP