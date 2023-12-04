White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

2023-12-04 | 06:08
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

In a letter to Republican politician Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, and other prominent members of Congress on Monday, Shalanda Young, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget at the White House, warned that the time and money available to the United States to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia are running out.

In October, President Joe Biden's administration requested approximately $106 billion from Congress to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security.

With Republicans holding a slim majority in the House of Representatives, the funding allocated for Ukraine has become a politically contentious issue among some right-leaning lawmakers.

Young stated in a letter released by the White House that cutting off funding and weapons to Ukraine would increase the likelihood of Russia achieving victories.

She wrote, "I want to be clear... If Congress does not take action, by the end of the year, we will run out of resources to purchase more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from the US military stockpile.”

In addition, Young stated: “There is no magic funding pot available to address this moment. Our money is running out, and so is time, almost."

Reuters
 

