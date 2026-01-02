Pope expresses 'compassion' for Swiss fire victims' families

Pope Leo XIV offered prayers on Friday for the victims of the New Year's fire in Switzerland, and offered "compassion and solidarity" to their families.



"He wishes to express his compassion and solidarity to the loved ones of the victims. He prays to the Lord to welcome the deceased into his dwelling place of peace and light," read a note sent from the Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the Bishop of Sion, Jean-Marie Lovey.



AFP



