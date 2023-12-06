News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Washington makes climate aid promises to cities in developing countries
World News
2023-12-06
High views
Washington makes climate aid promises to cities in developing countries
The head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) pledged to provide support to around twenty emerging cities in the face of climate change, in addition to new funding of over two billion dollars for adaptation, provided by the private sector.
World News
US
Aid
Climate
Next
Pope Francis says feeling "much better", voice still weak
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Previous
Related Articles
World News
12:05
Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid
World News
12:05
Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid
Middle East News
11:19
USAID Chief announces new aid for Gaza
Middle East News
11:19
USAID Chief announces new aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
World News
2023-12-05
US official arrives in Egypt to discuss aid to Gaza
World News
2023-12-05
US official arrives in Egypt to discuss aid to Gaza
Recommended For You
Middle East News
07:43
European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation
Middle East News
07:43
European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation
Middle East News
06:54
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
Middle East News
06:54
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
Middle East News
06:36
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Middle East News
06:36
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
World News
06:31
Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
World News
06:31
Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-12-01
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
Middle East News
2023-12-01
'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon's compensations dilemmas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
Videos
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries
World News
10:25
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
World News
10:25
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
Lebanon News
10:44
Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn
Lebanon News
10:44
Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn
Lebanon News
08:28
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Lebanon News
08:28
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
09:14
One Lebanese Army soldier killed by an Israeli shelling targeting their position
Lebanon News
09:14
One Lebanese Army soldier killed by an Israeli shelling targeting their position
