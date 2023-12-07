Putin praises Russian-Iranian ties while hosting Raisi

World News
2023-12-07 | 12:14
High views
Putin praises Russian-Iranian ties while hosting Raisi
Putin praises Russian-Iranian ties while hosting Raisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the development of relations between Moscow and Tehran during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Kremlin.

Furthermore, the talks specifically addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.
 

World News

Russia

Iran

Putin

Russian Federation Council sets March 17, 2024, as presidential elections' date
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine
