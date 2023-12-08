Germany: Peace not possible if Hamas continues to attack from Gaza

2023-12-08 | 06:41
Germany: Peace not possible if Hamas continues to attack from Gaza

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said Friday that ensuring permanent peace in the Middle East will not be possible as long as the ability of Hamas to launch attacks from the Gaza Strip continues.

The spokesperson stated in a regular press conference in Berlin, "We currently call for further truces," adding that Israel must avoid causing suffering to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip and is obligated to adhere to humanitarian law.

Reuters
 

LBCI Next
Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections
Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’
LBCI Previous

