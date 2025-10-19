One jewelry piece stolen from Louvre found near museum

19-10-2025 | 07:53
One jewelry piece stolen from Louvre found near museum
One jewelry piece stolen from Louvre found near museum

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati said one of the jewelry pieces stolen on Sunday from the Louvre in Paris had been found near the museum.

"One of the jewelry items was found near the Louvre," she told the TF1 television broadcaster, after another minister said the robbers had taken off with "priceless" items from a gallery housing France's crown jewels.


