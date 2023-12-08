US tells UN meeting it opposes immediate Gaza ceasefire

The United States informed the United Nations Security Council convened on Friday of its opposition to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



US Deputy Representative Robert Wood stated, "While the United States strongly supports a sustainable peace that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live in security and peace, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire.”



He continued: “This will only lead to sowing the seeds of the next war, as Hamas has no desire to see a sustainable peace or a two-state solution."



AFP