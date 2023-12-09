Washington and its allies will 'defend' stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States

2023-12-09 | 01:24
LBCI
Washington and its allies will &#39;defend&#39; stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States
Washington and its allies will 'defend' stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Saturday that Washington and its Asian allies will "defend" stability in the Taiwan Strait, reaffirming their commitment to freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea. 
His remarks came during a joint press conference with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts following a trilateral meeting in Seoul. Last month, senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan, and China—the main ally of North Korea and a Washington adversary—emphasized the need for a trilateral summit as soon as possible.
 
 
AFP
 

US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis
EU announces 125 million euros of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024
