Airlines suspend flights to Israel after Houthi attack on airport

08-05-2025 | 07:40
Airlines suspend flights to Israel after Houthi attack on airport
Airlines suspend flights to Israel after Houthi attack on airport

Some global airlines have again halted their flights to and from Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel on Sunday landed near the country's main international airport.

Foreign airlines had begun to resume flights to Israel after a ceasefire deal with Hamas in January. Many carriers had halted them for much of the last year and a half since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

