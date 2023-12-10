Asked about peace talks, Russia's Lavrov says: Ask Ukraine

World News
2023-12-10 | 13:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Asked about peace talks, Russia&#39;s Lavrov says: Ask Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Asked about peace talks, Russia's Lavrov says: Ask Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that the West was trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine and that if peace talks were to take place then Kyiv would have to change its own presidential decree.

"It is up to the Ukrainians to recognize how deep they are in the hole where the Americans put them," Lavrov said of the war.

Reuters 

World News

Russia

War

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

LBCI
World News
2023-12-08

Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:26

White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

LBCI
World News
13:09

Russia calls for international monitoring mission in Gaza

LBCI
World News
08:47

Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision

LBCI
World News
06:32

Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-10

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

At least 19 Palestinians killed in latest Jabalia attack: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:45

Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli aircraft launches series of air strikes on southern Lebanese areas

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More