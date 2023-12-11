Putin inaugurates two new nuclear submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated two new nuclear submarines that will join the Russian fleet during his visit to the far north on Monday, pledging to continue the "development of naval power" for his country.



The submarines, named "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III," which have been under construction for approximately six years, represent the fourth generation of Russian nuclear-powered submarines. They will be assigned to the Pacific Ocean fleet stationed in the Far East.



During the Severodvinsk ceremony near Arkhangelsk (northwest), Putin stated, "These two missile carriers, unparalleled in their class, will join our naval forces."



He added that "the work on developing Russia's naval power will continue." At the same time, the country has been engaged in an attack on Ukraine for almost two years and faces unprecedented Western sanctions.



Putin pledged to enhance Russia's naval presence "in the Arctic, the Far East, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Caspian Sea."



According to the Russian president, eight additional nuclear submarines of various classes will be manufactured in Russian shipbuilding yards.



