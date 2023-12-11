Zelensky in the US to plead for continued Ukraine aid

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States, seeking additional aid before the American aid runs out this year. At the same time, Republicans insist that Washington should stop providing unlimited support to his country facing the Russian invasion.



Zelensky, who visited Argentina over the weekend, is scheduled to deliver a speech at 12:00 (17:00 GMT) at the National Defense University in Washington, following a presentation to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to the Pentagon.



On Tuesday, Zelensky is expected to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and congressional leaders, including recently elected Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, noting that the overall sentiment in the right-wing extremist wing of the Republicans has sharply turned against providing additional support to Ukraine.



White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Zelensky's visit "will reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the United States" to Ukraine, which enters its third year in February facing the Russian invasion.



AFP