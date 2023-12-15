Pope Francis regrets the death of thousands of children in the 'vortex of violence' in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen

Pope Francis, the Vatican Pope, denounced on Friday the death of thousands of children in the "vortex of violence" in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, and Yemen.



Pope Francis made several appeals for peace, and on Wednesday called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons" between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



Pope Francis said, "Do you know how many children were killed in Gaza in this recent war? More than three thousand children. It is unbelievable but it is the reality."



He added, "In Ukraine, more than 500, and in Yemen, thousands during the years of war."



Pope Francis continued, "Their memory leads us to be beacons for the world, and to touch the hearts of many, especially those who can stop the vortex of violence."



The Vatican stated in a press release that Pope Francis's statements are part of a pre-prepared speech that was not read, but was handed over to members of the Catholic Action association (Azione Cattolica).



On Wednesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that more than five thousand children were killed in the Gaza Strip, and thousands more were injured.



Reuters