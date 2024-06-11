France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party

2024-06-11 | 14:43
France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party
France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party

The head of the French far-right National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella on Tuesday confirmed that there would be a pact between his party and the traditional right-wing Republicans (LR) in snap legislative elections.

"I confirm there will be an accord between the National Rally and the Republicans," he told France 2 television after the LR leader Eric Ciotti announced he was backing an alliance with the RN. 

Meanwhile Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television he would "lead the campaign" for the ruling Renaissance party and its alliance.

AFP
 

World News

France

National Rally

Republicans

Legislative Elections

Gabriel Attal

