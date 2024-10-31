Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Israeli drones conducted three airstrikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, specifically targeting a civil defense team from the Islamic Health Organization. 

Following the initial attack, an ambulance team that attempted to rescue the civil defense personnel was also hit by subsequent strikes. 
 
Another airstrike targeted civil defense and Islamic Health Organization units along Tyre's southern coast. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Airstrikes

Target

Civil Defense

Islamic Health Organization

Tyre

Video

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli strike kills one person in Tyre, South Lebanon, after targeting ambulance (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Intense Israeli airstrikes hit Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeting municipality's crisis cell (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-30

Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More