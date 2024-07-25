Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

World News
2024-07-25 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie&#39;s alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

The man accused of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie in New York two years ago now faces federal terrorism charges for his alleged support for Hezbollah, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

The grand-jury indictment charges Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man already facing state charges of attempted murder and assault for a 2022 knife attack on Rushdie, with three terror charges, including carrying out an act of terrorism and providing material support to Hezbollah.

Matar faces life in prison if found guilty on the federal terror charges.

Matar, who has Lebanese roots, has pleaded not guilty on the state charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. He is detained in the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville, New York, awaiting trial.

Matar was arraigned on Wednesday in US District Court in Buffalo, New York. His public defender, Nathaniel Barone, said his client would plead not guilty to the federal charges.

Rushdie was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing attack in August 2022 on a stage just as Rushdie was to deliver a lecture at an educational retreat near Lake Erie.

This year the writer released a memoir recounting the assault, "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder."

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

US

Salman Rushdie

New York

Terrorism

Charges

Hezbollah

Hadi Matar

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
Belgium arrests seven people over suspected terror plot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-19

Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:48

Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details

LBCI
World News
05:50

Belgium arrests seven people over suspected terror plot

LBCI
World News
05:14

Ethiopia landslide death toll rises to 257, could reach up to 500: UN says

LBCI
World News
04:42

China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:42

China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election

LBCI
World News
07:48

Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:04

Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

LBCI
World News
06:32

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More