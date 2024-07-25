News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
2024-07-25 | 06:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
The man accused of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie in New York two years ago now faces federal terrorism charges for his alleged support for Hezbollah, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.
The grand-jury indictment charges Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man already facing state charges of attempted murder and assault for a 2022 knife attack on Rushdie, with three terror charges, including carrying out an act of terrorism and providing material support to Hezbollah.
Matar faces life in prison if found guilty on the federal terror charges.
Matar, who has Lebanese roots, has pleaded not guilty on the state charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. He is detained in the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville, New York, awaiting trial.
Matar was arraigned on Wednesday in US District Court in Buffalo, New York. His public defender, Nathaniel Barone, said his client would plead not guilty to the federal charges.
Rushdie was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing attack in August 2022 on a stage just as Rushdie was to deliver a lecture at an educational retreat near Lake Erie.
This year the writer released a memoir recounting the assault, "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder."
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
US
Salman Rushdie
New York
Terrorism
Charges
Hezbollah
Hadi Matar
Next
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
Belgium arrests seven people over suspected terror plot
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-19
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
2024-07-19
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
0
World News
2024-07-18
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
World News
2024-07-18
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:48
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
World News
07:48
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
0
World News
05:50
Belgium arrests seven people over suspected terror plot
World News
05:50
Belgium arrests seven people over suspected terror plot
0
World News
05:14
Ethiopia landslide death toll rises to 257, could reach up to 500: UN says
World News
05:14
Ethiopia landslide death toll rises to 257, could reach up to 500: UN says
0
World News
04:42
China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'
World News
04:42
China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:42
China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'
World News
04:42
China affirms air patrol with Russia near Alaska 'not aimed at third party'
0
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
0
World News
07:48
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
World News
07:48
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
3
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
5
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
6
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
7
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
8
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More