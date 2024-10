Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

In a recent post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately, as military operations are targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure, facilities, and weaponry in these areas.



Adraee claimed, "You are located in a combat zone where the Israeli army plans to attack Hezbollah infrastructure and facilities without intending to harm you."



He stated, "Remaining in the designated red zone places you and your family in danger."



Adraee concluded, "We urge you to leave your homes immediately and exit these areas via the following roads: Zahle-Baalbek Highway, Nahleh-Baalbek Road, and El Arz-Baalbek Road, as shown on the map."