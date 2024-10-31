Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

After initially declining to participate in the Miss Universe pageant due to a video posted by one of the event organizers that mocked her, Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa has decided to proceed with her participation.



She departed early Thursday morning for Mexico following an apology received by the Tourism Ministry from the Miss Universe Organization.



The controversial video has since been removed from Instagram, and the organizers expressed their support for Miss Lebanon's journey.



Upon her arrival, representatives from the organization will meet her at the airport to offer a personal apology. Koussa is set to address the ongoing struggles faced by the Lebanese people, including war, destruction, and displacement, during the competition.