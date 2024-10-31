Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

The Israeli army is making advances from the eastern outskirts of Khiam, employing various types of weapons, including machine guns, artillery shells, and airstrikes.



Operations involving bombings and explosions were reported in the Wadi Al-Asafir area of the town.



After midnight, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Qlayaa and Burj Al-Muluk, located opposite Khiam, firing several shells that impacted nearby inhabited homes.



Israeli warplanes and drones have continued to patrol the skies over the Marjaayoun area, flying at high, medium, and occasionally very low altitudes.



Additionally, heavy artillery fire hit Khiam, and a series of powerful explosions occurred in Kfarkela, creating echoes throughout the region and sending thick columns of smoke into the air.