Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

The Israeli army is making advances from the eastern outskirts of Khiam, employing various types of weapons, including machine guns, artillery shells, and airstrikes.

Operations involving bombings and explosions were reported in the Wadi Al-Asafir area of the town.

After midnight, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Qlayaa and Burj Al-Muluk, located opposite Khiam, firing several shells that impacted nearby inhabited homes.

Israeli warplanes and drones have continued to patrol the skies over the Marjaayoun area, flying at high, medium, and occasionally very low altitudes.

Additionally, heavy artillery fire hit Khiam, and a series of powerful explosions occurred in Kfarkela, creating echoes throughout the region and sending thick columns of smoke into the air.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Airstrikes

Khiam

South Lebanon

Kfarkela

LBCI Next
Israeli Air Force targets vehicle in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Ten airstrikes hit Khiam in South Lebanon amid attempts to advance by Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Communication lost with several families in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, as Israeli army enters neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Israeli airstrikes target Kfarkela in South Lebanon near the separation wall

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PM Mikati condemns Israel targeting UNIFIL, requested FM Bou Habib to follow up on incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Emergency response needed as thousands displaced to Deir Al-Ahmar amid evacuations from Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

UNESCO seeks enhanced protection for cultural and historical sites in Lebanon under international agreements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

UK announces additional £10 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh

LBCI
Middle East News
18:01

Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli troop gatherings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

UNESCO seeks enhanced protection for cultural and historical sites in Lebanon under international agreements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More