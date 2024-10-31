French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show

World News
2024-10-31 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show

A French court has reversed a government ban on Israeli firms participating in next week's Euronaval arms show near Paris, the organizers said Thursday, confirming media reports.

The decision earlier this month to bar Israeli firms from exhibiting at the naval arms show is the latest incident in a diplomatic row fueled by the Macron government's unease over Israel's conduct in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Israeli officials called the move a "disgrace."

"Sogena, the company organizing the Euronaval exhibition, is complying with the court's ruling, just as it had complied with the government's previous decision," an Euronaval spokesperson said in e-mailed comments.

The Paris commercial court, which took the decision in a fast-tracked lawsuit, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The trade fair, set to take place in Paris from Nov. 4-7, said earlier this month the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment. The decision affected seven Israeli firms that were due to participate.

It was the second time this year that France has sought to ban Israeli firms from a major defense show.

French officials have repeatedly said that Paris is committed to Israel's security and point out that its military helped defend Israel after Iranian attacks in April and earlier this month.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

French

Court

Ban

Israeli

Firms

Paris

Arms

Show

LBCI Next
North Korea leader says longest ICBM test 'appropriate military action' against enemies
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Hezbollah confirms attacks on Israeli forces invading the southern Lebanese town of Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Footage shows Israeli incursion towards Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli campaign leaves Lebanon's border towns in ruins, satellite images show

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:45

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

LBCI
World News
03:39

One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon

LBCI
World News
03:33

China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM

LBCI
World News
01:48

Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Lebanon's PM Mikati says hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours or days'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More