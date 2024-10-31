News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show
World News
2024-10-31 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show
A French court has reversed a government ban on Israeli firms participating in next week's Euronaval arms show near Paris, the organizers said Thursday, confirming media reports.
The decision earlier this month to bar Israeli firms from exhibiting at the naval arms show is the latest incident in a diplomatic row fueled by the Macron government's unease over Israel's conduct in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Israeli officials called the move a "disgrace."
"Sogena, the company organizing the Euronaval exhibition, is complying with the court's ruling, just as it had complied with the government's previous decision," an Euronaval spokesperson said in e-mailed comments.
The Paris commercial court, which took the decision in a fast-tracked lawsuit, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
The trade fair, set to take place in Paris from Nov. 4-7, said earlier this month the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment. The decision affected seven Israeli firms that were due to participate.
It was the second time this year that France has sought to ban Israeli firms from a major defense show.
French officials have repeatedly said that Paris is committed to Israel's security and point out that its military helped defend Israel after Iranian attacks in April and earlier this month.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
French
Court
Ban
Israeli
Firms
Paris
Arms
Show
Next
North Korea leader says longest ICBM test 'appropriate military action' against enemies
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Hezbollah confirms attacks on Israeli forces invading the southern Lebanese town of Khiam
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Hezbollah confirms attacks on Israeli forces invading the southern Lebanese town of Khiam
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Footage shows Israeli incursion towards Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Footage shows Israeli incursion towards Khiam, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli campaign leaves Lebanon's border towns in ruins, satellite images show
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli campaign leaves Lebanon's border towns in ruins, satellite images show
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:45
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
World News
09:45
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
0
World News
03:39
One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon
World News
03:39
One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon
0
World News
03:33
China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM
World News
03:33
China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM
0
World News
01:48
Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion
World News
01:48
Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war
0
Lebanon News
07:10
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:10
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
5
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
6
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
7
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
8
Lebanon News
15:25
Lebanon's PM Mikati says hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours or days'
Lebanon News
15:25
Lebanon's PM Mikati says hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours or days'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More