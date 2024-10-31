Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

Germany will shut all Iranian consulates in Germany but allow the embassy to remain open in reaction to the execution of a German-Iranian national, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



The killing of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd has put "extreme" strain on the relationship between Berlin and Tehran, a ministry spokesperson had said on Wednesday.



Germany has already recalled its ambassador to Iran over Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest.





Reuters