Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast

World News
2023-12-18
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen&#39;s coast
2min
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organization reported on Monday that a possible explosion occurred near a ship in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Another incident was reported near the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. 

The organization stated in a guidance note that it received a report of a possible explosion that occurred in the waters two nautical miles from one of the ships, which was 30 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha. 

In a separate note, the organization received another report of an "incident" that occurred 30 nautical miles northwest of Mokha. 

The British maritime security firm Ambrey reported receiving information about a possible explosion in the water near a ship 30 nautical miles south of Mokha. 

The Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, has been carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea region in protest against the airstrikes, strikes, and ground invasion launched by Israel in response to the cross-border attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7. 

Two major shipping companies, one of which is MSC, the world's largest container shipping company, announced earlier this week that they would avoid the Suez Canal due to Houthi attacks controlling most of Yemen. 

The Houthis pledge to continue their attacks until Israel halts its military campaign. However, on Saturday, they stated that taking tangible steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip would contribute to "de-escalation." They also mentioned ongoing talks through Omani mediation regarding maritime operations. 

Reuters 
 

