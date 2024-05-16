Putin expresses his gratitude to China for its "initiatives" for peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his "gratitude" to China for its "initiatives" for peace in Ukraine, which Moscow invaded more than two years ago.



"We are grateful to our Chinese friends and counterparts for the initiatives they are offering to solve this problem," Putin told reporters alongside his Chinese counterpart.



Beijing, which has never condemned the Russian invasion, calls for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine implicitly, while calling for it to take the concerns of its ally Russia into account.







AFP