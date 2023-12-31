Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

Ten Yemeni Houthi fighters were killed and two others were injured in a US airstrike on boats that attacked a container ship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, according to maritime sources in the Yemeni Port of Hodeidah.



A maritime source in the Houthi-controlled port, who refused to disclose his name, told Agence France-Presse, "Ten Houthis were killed, and two who were injured in the US airstrike on the Houthi boats that were attempting to stop a ship off the coast of Hodeidah."



Another maritime source, without revealing his identity, confirmed the death toll, stating that "four survivors arrived in Hodeidah, and with them, two wounded were transferred to Al-Sammad Hospital."



AFP