Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

World News
2023-12-31 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

Ten Yemeni Houthi fighters were killed and two others were injured in a US airstrike on boats that attacked a container ship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, according to maritime sources in the Yemeni Port of Hodeidah. 

A maritime source in the Houthi-controlled port, who refused to disclose his name, told Agence France-Presse, "Ten Houthis were killed, and two who were injured in the US airstrike on the Houthi boats that were attempting to stop a ship off the coast of Hodeidah."  

Another maritime source, without revealing his identity, confirmed the death toll, stating that "four survivors arrived in Hodeidah, and with them, two wounded were transferred to Al-Sammad Hospital." 

AFP   
 

World News

Yemen

Houthi

Fighters

Airstrike

Ship

Red Sea

Port

Hodeidah

LBCI Next
US destroyer shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:15

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

UK reports drone sightings followed by two explosions near ship off Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024

LBCI
World News
10:10

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes West Java, Indonesia

LBCI
World News
08:05

Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024

LBCI
World News
07:40

Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-22

Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Islamic Resistance mourns another martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

LBCI
World News
08:44

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

The war is still raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Netanyahu defends the 'ethics' of the Gaza war, rejecting charges of 'genocide'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More