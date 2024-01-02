News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Foreign Ministry announces the closure of Niger embassy until further notice
World News
2024-01-02 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French Foreign Ministry announces the closure of Niger embassy until further notice
Paris on Tuesday said its embassy in Niger was now closed, confirming previously announced plans, after relations between the two countries deteriorated following a military coup in the African country.
"For five months, our embassy has been severely hampered, making it impossible to carry out its missions", a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
France
Paris
Embassy
Niger
Military
Coup
Next
Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted
Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-22
France completes troop withdrawal from Niger
World News
2023-12-22
France completes troop withdrawal from Niger
0
Lebanon News
07:46
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
07:46
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
0
Middle East News
04:11
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
Middle East News
04:11
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:46
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces state that they are open to an immediate ceasefire
World News
09:46
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces state that they are open to an immediate ceasefire
0
World News
07:31
Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
World News
07:31
Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
0
World News
06:08
Fire breaks out on board an aircraft at Haneda Airport in Japan
World News
06:08
Fire breaks out on board an aircraft at Haneda Airport in Japan
0
World News
06:03
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
World News
06:03
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
0
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
2
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
3
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
4
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
5
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
6
Lebanon News
05:05
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
Lebanon News
05:05
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
7
Lebanon News
11:29
Member of the Islamic Jihad Ihasan Ataya to LBCI: Ziyad al-Nakhalah was not targeted in the explosion and is fine
Lebanon News
11:29
Member of the Islamic Jihad Ihasan Ataya to LBCI: Ziyad al-Nakhalah was not targeted in the explosion and is fine
8
Press Highlights
00:53
Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction
Press Highlights
00:53
Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More