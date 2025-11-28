FM Rajji says Lebanon advancing reforms to secure state monopoly on arms and strengthen sovereignty

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, participated in the ministerial meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean held in Barcelona.



In his address, Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to stability and security in the region, expressing gratitude to Spain and the European Union for their continued support.



He stressed that Lebanon has entered a serious phase of reform based on ensuring that all weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state and reinforcing sovereignty across its entire territory.



He underlined that the presence of any armed groups operating outside state authority is no longer acceptable.



Rajji noted Lebanon’s openness to reactivating the 1949 Armistice Agreement.



He urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its daily violations and attacks on civilians and UNIFIL forces, and to ensure a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.



He also called for strengthening the Lebanese Army by enhancing its capabilities, and for the reconstruction of damaged border areas as an essential condition for lasting stability.



On the sidelines of the Union for the Mediterranean meeting, Rajji held a series of bilateral talks with several senior officials, including the foreign ministers of Spain, José Manuel Albares; Jordan, Ayman Safadi; Egypt, Badr Abdelatty; Portugal, Paulo Rangel; and Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas.



Discussions focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, ways to de-escalate tensions, support stability, and strengthen bilateral and Mediterranean cooperation.



Rajji also emphasized the need for unified efforts to prevent further violence and extremism, reiterating that Lebanon chooses a path of partnership and cooperation across the Mediterranean.



