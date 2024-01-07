Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Orthodox Christmas Eve to support soldiers who "carry arms" defending Russia, instructing the government to provide greater support for these fighters while also calling on the people to embrace mercy and justice.



During a late meeting on Saturday, Putin said to the families of Russian soldiers who lost their lives in Ukraine, "Many of our men, the brave, the heroes, the Russian warriors, are still on this holiday defending the interests of our country, carrying arms."



Official television footage showed the Russian president attending a midnight mass in a small church at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, accompanied by a limited number of families of the deceased soldiers.



This year, Putin did not issue a call for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the holiday, which many Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 6 and 7, as he did last year.



Putin, who is preparing for elections in March, has emphasized traditional values and unity in his speeches. He instructed the entire government to provide greater support to the families of deceased soldiers.



In a separate greeting on the Kremlin's website, Putin called on Russians to follow the values of "goodness, mercy, and steadfast justice."



Reuters