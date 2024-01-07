Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia

World News
2024-01-07 | 02:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin vows to support soldiers who &#39;defend&#39; Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Orthodox Christmas Eve to support soldiers who "carry arms" defending Russia, instructing the government to provide greater support for these fighters while also calling on the people to embrace mercy and justice.

During a late meeting on Saturday, Putin said to the families of Russian soldiers who lost their lives in Ukraine, "Many of our men, the brave, the heroes, the Russian warriors, are still on this holiday defending the interests of our country, carrying arms."

Official television footage showed the Russian president attending a midnight mass in a small church at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, accompanied by a limited number of families of the deceased soldiers.

This year, Putin did not issue a call for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the holiday, which many Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 6 and 7, as he did last year.

Putin, who is preparing for elections in March, has emphasized traditional values and unity in his speeches. He instructed the entire government to provide greater support to the families of deceased soldiers.

In a separate greeting on the Kremlin's website, Putin called on Russians to follow the values of "goodness, mercy, and steadfast justice."

Reuters

World News

Russia

President

Vladimir Putin

Soldiers

Ukraine

War

Moscow

Kremlin

LBCI Next
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-22

US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

LBCI
World News
2023-12-08

Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’

LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

LBCI
World News
05:31

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:12

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation

LBCI
World News
03:40

China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-23

Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More