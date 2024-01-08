Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza

2024-01-08 | 09:58
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict in Gaza in a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Reuters

