Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

For the past three months, global appeals have failed to deter Israel from its destructive war on Gaza.



Now, with South Africa filing a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, questions arise about the potential for curbing the aggression.



Why South Africa specifically?



Over four decades, South Africa endured apartheid policies imposed by white rulers, suffering under a system that translates to "apartheid" or discrimination in Afrikaans.



Drawing parallels between the persecution faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation and its own history, South Africa filed an 84-page complaint in December. The country accuses Israel of violating its commitments under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a pact signed by both Israel and South Africa.



Article 4 of this convention stipulates the punishment of perpetrators of genocide, whether they are government officials, public servants, or individuals.



What are the details of these alleged acts?



In its complaint, South Africa lists actions committed by Israel since October 7, stating that they bear characteristics of genocide, including:



- Israel's killing of over 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and children.

- Israel's targeting of hospitals and residential areas through bombings and blockades.

- Forced collective displacement and deprivation of Palestinians from sufficient food and water supplies.



The Israeli president stated, "There is no distinction between armed fighters and civilians in Gaza; it is the responsibility of the [Gaza] people as a whole."



On November 11, an Israeli minister said, "We will inflict another Nakba on Gaza."



Israel rejected the case for every evidence presented by South Africa, claiming it had "no merit" despite presenting proof.



However, Israel remains obligated to send representatives to the court, represented by British lawyer Malcolm Shaw, an expert in regional conflicts.



As usual, Washington supports Israel's stance.



With the complaint set to be heard on January 11, Israel is diplomatically pressuring to avoid a potential court order by the Court of Justice demanding a halt to its military operation in Gaza. While court decisions are non-binding, they carry significant moral weight, impacting any condemned state.