Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket

Lebanon News
2024-03-03 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket

On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters successfully targeted the Jal al-Alam site using a burkan rocket, achieving a direct hit. 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Rocket

Direct Hit

Israel

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:21

Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region

LBCI
World News
05:11

Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses

LBCI
World News
05:09

Canada announces sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51

Gaza Health Ministry: Death of 15 children due to malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan Hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-14

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02

Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More