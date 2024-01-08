Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing

A powerful earthquake that struck central Japan on January 1 has left at least 161 dead, with 103 people still missing, according to a new toll announced by local authorities on Monday morning.



The earthquake of 7.5 magnitude, triggered landslides and was followed by a tsunami, resulting in approximately 560 injuries, as reported by the statement from the hardest-hit Ishikawa prefecture.



Rescue workers continue their efforts to search for individuals still missing or isolated due to damaged roads caused by the earthquake, while also delivering food and supplies to the affected areas.







AFP