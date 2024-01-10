US and British Forces Thwart Houthi Drone and Missile Attack

The Pentagon announced that US and British forces have successfully intercepted 18 explosive-laden drones, two cruise missiles, and one ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen towards international shipping routes in the southern Red Sea on Tuesday evening. The attack did not result in any injuries or damages.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East stated in a press release that 'Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a sophisticated attack using Iranian-designed single-direction attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards the southern Red Sea.'

AFP