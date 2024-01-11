Greek students protest government plan for private universities

2024-01-11
Greek students protest government plan for private universities
Greek students protest government plan for private universities

Thousands of Greek students rallied in Athens and other cities on Thursday to protest against planned education reforms that would allow the introduction of private universities in the country.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won a second term last year, is expected to submit a bill to parliament this month that would permit private universities to operate inside Greece.

Reuters 
 

World News

Greek

Students

Protest

Plan

Universities

