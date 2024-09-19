NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
0min
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

Citing three unnamed intelligence officers with knowledge of the operation, The New York Times reported that BAC Consulting was part of a front set up by figures in Israeli intelligence.

Two other shell companies were also created to help mask the link between BAC and the Israelis, according to the report.

According to The New York Times, the company supplied other firms with pagers as well, though only the ones transferred to Hezbollah were fitted with batteries that contained explosive material known as PETN.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

BAC Consulting

Israel

Pagers

Hezbollah

