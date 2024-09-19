Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate

Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaption by Nadine Sassine

As Israel awaits Hezbollah's retaliation for explosions targeting the group's communication devices, the country has entered a state of war readiness, reflected both on the ground and in high-level security meetings.

This heightened alert extended to military leadership, with the war cabinet granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authority to make defensive and offensive decisions should the situation escalate on the Lebanese front.

The northern command has tightened security around military bases, deploying soldiers along the entire border. Meanwhile, the border area with Lebanon remained on high alert, particularly as Hezbollah continued its shelling.

The bombardment targeted multiple locations, including the Marj site in the Galilee panhandle, where Hezbollah claimed that two anti-tank missiles struck a military vehicle, resulting in soldier casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has drafted combat plans in case diplomatic efforts fail. These plans include limited ground incursions into Lebanon, reinforcing the border wall with additional barriers to prevent Hezbollah infiltrations, intensifying intelligence and surveillance units along the border, and integrating naval forces with ground units. Troops are also being trained for ground combat due to a shortage of soldiers.

Evaluation sessions and drills have intensified, with a particular focus on preparing for ground operations, especially in Haifa, where Rambam Hospital—the largest facility capable of treating wounded from the region—has played a key role in these exercises.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
Israel braces for Hezbollah’s response after controversial operation raises tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-15

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Israel braces for Hezbollah’s response after controversial operation raises tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More