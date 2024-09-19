Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate

Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaption by Nadine Sassine



As Israel awaits Hezbollah's retaliation for explosions targeting the group's communication devices, the country has entered a state of war readiness, reflected both on the ground and in high-level security meetings.



This heightened alert extended to military leadership, with the war cabinet granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authority to make defensive and offensive decisions should the situation escalate on the Lebanese front.



The northern command has tightened security around military bases, deploying soldiers along the entire border. Meanwhile, the border area with Lebanon remained on high alert, particularly as Hezbollah continued its shelling.



The bombardment targeted multiple locations, including the Marj site in the Galilee panhandle, where Hezbollah claimed that two anti-tank missiles struck a military vehicle, resulting in soldier casualties.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army has drafted combat plans in case diplomatic efforts fail. These plans include limited ground incursions into Lebanon, reinforcing the border wall with additional barriers to prevent Hezbollah infiltrations, intensifying intelligence and surveillance units along the border, and integrating naval forces with ground units. Troops are also being trained for ground combat due to a shortage of soldiers.



Evaluation sessions and drills have intensified, with a particular focus on preparing for ground operations, especially in Haifa, where Rambam Hospital—the largest facility capable of treating wounded from the region—has played a key role in these exercises.