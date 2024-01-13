US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen

2024-01-13 | 01:39
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
0min
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen

Washington announced on Friday evening that it conducted a fresh strike targeting a site belonging to the Yemeni Houthis, which housed radar.

This comes after US and British airstrikes targeted rebel positions accused of threatening international maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a press release that "US forces conducted a strike against a radar site in Yemen" at around 3:45 AM local time on Saturday (00:45 UTC).

AFP

