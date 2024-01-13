US, UK defend strikes on Houthis as legal under international law

The United States and Britain argue that the attacks align with international law. The two sides carried out attacks on the Houthi group in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the UN Security Council that the overnight strikes aimed at "disabling the Houthis' ability to continue their reckless attacks on ships and commercial vessels, and undermining that capability."



She added that the Houthi attacks had forced more than two thousand ships to alter their course away from the Red Sea since November.



Reuters