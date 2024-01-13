News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, UK defend strikes on Houthis as legal under international law
World News
2024-01-13 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, UK defend strikes on Houthis as legal under international law
The United States and Britain argue that the attacks align with international law. The two sides carried out attacks on the Houthi group in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the UN Security Council that the overnight strikes aimed at "disabling the Houthis' ability to continue their reckless attacks on ships and commercial vessels, and undermining that capability."
She added that the Houthi attacks had forced more than two thousand ships to alter their course away from the Red Sea since November.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
UK
Strikes
Houthi
Legal
International Law
Yemen
Red Sea
Commercial
Ships
Next
Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:43
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
World News
04:43
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
0
World News
02:13
Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait
World News
02:13
Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait
0
World News
01:39
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
World News
01:39
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
0
World News
11:02
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
World News
11:02
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:43
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
World News
04:43
Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack
0
World News
2023-09-21
Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
World News
2023-09-21
Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
From victory to vision: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 masterplan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
3
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
5
Lebanon News
10:27
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
Lebanon News
10:27
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
7
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
8
Variety and Tech
06:45
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Variety and Tech
06:45
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More