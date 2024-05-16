News
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
World News
2024-05-16 | 09:08
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
Greece rescued 42 migrants off the island of Crete and was looking for three believed to be missing after their boat sent a distress signal while at sea, the Greek coastguard said on Thursday.
A coastguard official said the migrants were rescued by commercial vessels and a Greek navy helicopter some 27 nautical miles southwest of Crete.
It was not clear what happened to their boat, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that a search and rescue operation for the missing was under way.
Reuters
World News
Greece
Migrants
Crete
Missing
Search
